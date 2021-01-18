Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) & Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Head-To-Head Comparison

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) and Prologis (NYSE:PLD) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and Prologis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Braemar Hotels & Resorts 0 3 1 0 2.25 Prologis 0 1 14 0 2.93

Braemar Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus target price of $5.33, indicating a potential upside of 7.10%. Prologis has a consensus target price of $107.57, indicating a potential upside of 10.13%. Given Prologis’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Prologis is more favorable than Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.0% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.1% of Prologis shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Prologis shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 3.05, suggesting that its stock price is 205% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prologis has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Braemar Hotels & Resorts and Prologis’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Braemar Hotels & Resorts $487.61 million 0.37 $370,000.00 $1.41 3.53 Prologis $3.33 billion 21.68 $1.57 billion $3.31 29.51

Prologis has higher revenue and earnings than Braemar Hotels & Resorts. Braemar Hotels & Resorts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prologis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Braemar Hotels & Resorts and Prologis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Braemar Hotels & Resorts -19.42% -17.78% -3.30% Prologis 38.21% 4.67% 3.08%

Summary

Prologis beats Braemar Hotels & Resorts on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries. Prologis leases modern logistics facilities to a diverse base of approximately 5,500 customers principally across two major categories: business-to-business and retail/online fulfillment.

