Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Short Interest Down 16.7% in December

Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BWAY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brainsway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Brainsway in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Get Brainsway alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brainsway stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 52,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.49% of Brainsway at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWAY opened at $8.08 on Monday. Brainsway has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $12.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.31.

Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 million. Brainsway had a negative net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 33.99%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brainsway will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

About Brainsway

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Brainsway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainsway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.