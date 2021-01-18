Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Short Interest Update

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,060,000 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the December 15th total of 8,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

BRFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Santander lowered shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.13.

Shares of NYSE BRFS traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.99. 583,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,087,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.81. BRF has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $8.68.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). BRF had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BRF will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRFS. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in BRF by 42.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 25,875 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in BRF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 669,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after buying an additional 85,849 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BRF by 4.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 70,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BRF in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in BRF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,246,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after buying an additional 25,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

