Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Brigham Minerals in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.25. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Brigham Minerals’ FY2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brigham Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Brigham Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.27.

Shares of MNRL stock opened at $13.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $750.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.43 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. Brigham Minerals has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $19.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.80.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $23.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.12 million. Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 30.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 12,981 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the third quarter valued at $223,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the third quarter valued at $328,000. Cooperman Leon G bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the third quarter valued at $3,456,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the third quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Further Reading: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.