Brokerages Anticipate Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to Announce $2.64 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.64 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Baidu’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.87 and the lowest is $2.40. Baidu reported earnings of $3.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baidu will report full-year earnings of $10.39 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $10.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.24 to $10.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Baidu.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Baidu from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Baidu from $150.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Baidu from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.66.

Baidu stock traded down $10.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $238.87. 8,408,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,331,760. The firm has a market cap of $82.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.58. Baidu has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $258.73.

Baidu announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Baidu by 149.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after purchasing an additional 49,735 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 3.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,648 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,426,000 after buying an additional 17,413 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the third quarter worth $21,204,000. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 40.1% in the third quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 11,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 305.2% in the third quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 11,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 8,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

