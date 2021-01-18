Brokerages Anticipate CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to Announce $0.06 EPS

Brokerages forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CF Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. CF Industries reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 76%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that CF Industries will report full year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $2.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CF Industries.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $847.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.61 million. CF Industries had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded CF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Cleveland Research raised CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on CF Industries from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.57.

Shares of CF traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,026,930. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CF Industries has a 1-year low of $19.73 and a 1-year high of $47.00.

In other CF Industries news, Director Celso L. White purchased 815 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.03 per share, with a total value of $30,994.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,593.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 119.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,585,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,867 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in CF Industries by 185.7% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,093,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,724,000 after buying an additional 2,660,800 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,883,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,558,000 after buying an additional 802,493 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,019,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,025,000 after acquiring an additional 50,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 949,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,166,000 after acquiring an additional 149,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

