Brokerages Anticipate Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) to Post $0.29 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Neogen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.30. Neogen reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neogen will report full year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.19. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Neogen.

Get Neogen alerts:

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.22 million. Neogen had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $83.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.30, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.93. Neogen has a fifty-two week low of $48.91 and a fifty-two week high of $84.67.

In related news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.62, for a total transaction of $470,752.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,836.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William T. Boehm sold 3,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total transaction of $242,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,024.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,041 shares of company stock worth $5,830,960. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Neogen during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Neogen during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Neogen during the second quarter worth about $94,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Neogen during the third quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

Featured Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neogen (NEOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.