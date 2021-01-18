Brokerages Anticipate NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) to Announce $0.06 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) will report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.07. NeoGenomics posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full-year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NeoGenomics.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $125.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NEO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on NeoGenomics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. CIBC raised shares of NeoGenomics to an “outperformer” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NeoGenomics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.79.

In other news, insider Lawrence Martin Weiss sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $1,031,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,270.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Oort Douglas M. Van sold 118,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $4,935,333.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,384,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,080,619.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 754,561 shares of company stock valued at $33,557,193 over the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 150.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in NeoGenomics during the third quarter worth $41,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEO opened at $52.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.98 and its 200-day moving average is $41.98. NeoGenomics has a 12-month low of $20.47 and a 12-month high of $57.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,758.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 6.22.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

