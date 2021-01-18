Brokerages Anticipate USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Will Post Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) will report $1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for USANA Health Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.40 and the lowest is $1.31. USANA Health Sciences reported earnings of $1.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for USANA Health Sciences.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $298.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.80 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 10.35%. USANA Health Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on USNA. Roth Capital began coverage on USANA Health Sciences in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

In other news, insider Robert A. Sinnott sold 6,043 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $495,526.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,526. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Walter Noot sold 351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $29,743.74. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 631 shares in the company, valued at $53,470.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,922 shares of company stock worth $649,909 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 235.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USNA traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $79.33. 1,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,920. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.77. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.03. USANA Health Sciences has a 12 month low of $43.01 and a 12 month high of $92.26.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

