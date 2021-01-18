Brokerages Anticipate USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Will Post Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) will report $1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for USANA Health Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.40 and the lowest is $1.31. USANA Health Sciences reported earnings of $1.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for USANA Health Sciences.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $298.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.80 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 10.35%. USANA Health Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on USNA. Roth Capital began coverage on USANA Health Sciences in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

In other news, insider Robert A. Sinnott sold 6,043 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $495,526.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,526. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Walter Noot sold 351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $29,743.74. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 631 shares in the company, valued at $53,470.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,922 shares of company stock worth $649,909 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 235.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USNA traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $79.33. 1,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,920. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.77. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.03. USANA Health Sciences has a 12 month low of $43.01 and a 12 month high of $92.26.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on USANA Health Sciences (USNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA)

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.