Brokerages Expect bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) to Announce -$3.04 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages expect bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) to post earnings per share of ($3.04) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for bluebird bio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.45) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($3.46). bluebird bio reported earnings of ($4.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that bluebird bio will report full year earnings of ($10.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.40) to ($9.53). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($11.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($14.12) to ($8.91). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for bluebird bio.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.02) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $19.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 45.78% and a negative net margin of 256.84%. bluebird bio’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.73) EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on BLUE shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $111.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $140.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Maxim Group lowered shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $68.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.69.

In other news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $42,752.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,889.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,969 shares of company stock valued at $89,344. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLUE. American International Group Inc. raised its position in bluebird bio by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in bluebird bio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in bluebird bio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BLUE traded down $1.32 on Monday, reaching $50.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,090,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,840. bluebird bio has a twelve month low of $38.95 and a twelve month high of $99.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.87.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on bluebird bio (BLUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.