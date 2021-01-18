Brokerages Expect bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) to Announce -$3.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) to post earnings per share of ($3.04) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for bluebird bio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.45) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($3.46). bluebird bio reported earnings of ($4.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that bluebird bio will report full year earnings of ($10.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.40) to ($9.53). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($11.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($14.12) to ($8.91). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for bluebird bio.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.02) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $19.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 45.78% and a negative net margin of 256.84%. bluebird bio’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.73) EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on BLUE shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $111.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $140.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Maxim Group lowered shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $68.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.69.

In other news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $42,752.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,889.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,969 shares of company stock valued at $89,344. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLUE. American International Group Inc. raised its position in bluebird bio by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in bluebird bio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in bluebird bio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BLUE traded down $1.32 on Monday, reaching $50.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,090,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,840. bluebird bio has a twelve month low of $38.95 and a twelve month high of $99.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.87.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

