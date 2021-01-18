Brokerages Expect Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Will Announce Earnings of $4.94 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) will post earnings per share of $4.94 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.54 and the lowest is $3.64. Charter Communications posted earnings of $3.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full year earnings of $14.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.69 to $14.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $21.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.41 to $24.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Charter Communications.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.87. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $12.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $640.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $655.44.

Shares of CHTR stock traded up $5.82 on Monday, hitting $628.91. 1,150,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $345.67 and a 12 month high of $681.71. The stock has a market cap of $125.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $650.28 and a 200 day moving average of $614.40.

In other Charter Communications news, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 58,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.89, for a total transaction of $34,712,976.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,881,855.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 7,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.34, for a total value of $5,012,559.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,953,667.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,860 shares of company stock valued at $45,482,701. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $779,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

