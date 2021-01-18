Brokerages Expect Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) will post ($0.45) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kura Oncology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the lowest is ($0.61). Kura Oncology reported earnings of ($0.39) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kura Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($1.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($1.64). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.69) to ($1.71). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kura Oncology.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03).

KURA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Kura Oncology from $22.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Kura Oncology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kura Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.55.

KURA stock opened at $34.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -20.91 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 15.15, a current ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.66 and a 200-day moving average of $28.96. Kura Oncology has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $43.00.

In other news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $246,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KURA. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the third quarter worth $37,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 127.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the third quarter valued at about $81,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, and other hematologic malignancies.

