Brokers Issue Forecasts for Canon Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CAJ)

Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Canon in a research report issued on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.93. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Canon’s FY2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. Canon had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $7.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of NYSE CAJ opened at $21.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.00. Canon has a fifty-two week low of $15.46 and a fifty-two week high of $28.08. The company has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10, a PEG ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.44.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAJ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Canon by 46.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,230,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,550 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Canon by 623.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 959,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,918,000 after purchasing an additional 826,854 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canon in the second quarter worth approximately $1,997,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Canon in the third quarter worth approximately $1,414,000. Finally, Bonness Enterprises Inc. grew its stake in Canon by 193.3% in the third quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 95,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 63,200 shares in the last quarter. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

