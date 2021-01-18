Brokers Issue Forecasts for Gibraltar Industries, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener anticipates that the construction company will earn $3.80 per share for the year.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $329.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.68 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $96.05 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19 and a beta of 1.39. Gibraltar Industries has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $96.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROCK. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, industrial, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Industrial and Infrastructure Products.

