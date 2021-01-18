Brokers Offer Predictions for Axos Financial, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) – Research analysts at DA Davidson raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Axos Financial in a report released on Friday, January 15th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.83. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Axos Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $3.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $163.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.19 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 26.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS.

AX has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Axos Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Axos Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of NYSE AX opened at $41.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.82. Axos Financial has a twelve month low of $13.69 and a twelve month high of $43.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $148,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,359.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AX. FMR LLC grew its position in Axos Financial by 420.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

See Also: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.