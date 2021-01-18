Brokers Set Expectations for Titan International, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:TWI)

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Titan International in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.15. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Titan International’s FY2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Titan International had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $304.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.88 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of Titan International stock opened at $7.22 on Monday. Titan International has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $7.47. The company has a market cap of $443.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.36.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Titan International during the third quarter valued at $3,029,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Titan International during the second quarter valued at $614,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Titan International by 63.8% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 385,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Titan International by 55.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 346,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 124,058 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Titan International by 75.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 240,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 103,218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.91% of the company’s stock.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

