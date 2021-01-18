Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Short Interest Down 17.3% in December

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the December 15th total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 368,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

BRKL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Brookline Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $13.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Brookline Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $16.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.76.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $70.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John A. Hackett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $29,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Cosman sold 2,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $34,088.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRKL. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 11,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,551,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,862,000 after purchasing an additional 224,955 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 14,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 601,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,065,000 after purchasing an additional 68,346 shares during the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.