Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Rating Increased to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

BRO has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.89.

NYSE BRO traded up $0.55 on Monday, hitting $46.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,630. Brown & Brown has a 52-week low of $30.70 and a 52-week high of $48.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.39. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.66.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at $8,149,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the third quarter valued at $10,557,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 83.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 483,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,876,000 after purchasing an additional 220,242 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 48.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 673,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,470,000 after purchasing an additional 218,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 303.3% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 227,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,313,000 after purchasing an additional 171,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

