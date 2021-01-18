Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Bsr Reit in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.85. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bsr Reit’s FY2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.96. The business had revenue of C$39.78 million for the quarter.

