Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) (LON:BRBY) PT Raised to GBX 1,800 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) (LON:BRBY) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.54% from the stock’s previous close.

LON BRBY traded up GBX 22.50 ($0.29) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,738.50 ($22.71). The stock had a trading volume of 463,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,489. The company has a market capitalization of £7.04 billion and a PE ratio of 340.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,793.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,567.70. Burberry Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,017 ($13.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,333 ($30.48).

In other news, insider Fabiola R. Arredondo bought 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,638 ($21.40) per share, with a total value of £368,550 ($481,512.93).

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

