BUZZCoin (BUZZ) Trading 14.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

BUZZCoin (CURRENCY:BUZZ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 18th. BUZZCoin has a total market cap of $714,475.78 and $272.00 worth of BUZZCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BUZZCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BUZZCoin has traded 14.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000144 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000023 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 38% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000137 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BUZZCoin Profile

BUZZCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. BUZZCoin’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for BUZZCoin is /r/Buzzcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BUZZCoin is www.buzzcoin.info . BUZZCoin’s official Twitter account is @BuzzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BuzzCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency, it was created in crypto and social circles by bringing a fun new PoS coin to add to existing PoS portfolios. BUZZ is not ideal for small transactions, and it is meant to be used as a commodity or interest bearing account. “

Buying and Selling BUZZCoin

BUZZCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUZZCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BUZZCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BUZZCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

