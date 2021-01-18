Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.36.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cactus from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cactus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

In related news, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $81,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,694.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Tadlock sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $96,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,979.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,443. 24.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 6.3% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Cactus by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Cactus by 4.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cactus by 54.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in Cactus by 13.0% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WHD opened at $28.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cactus has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $33.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.98 and its 200-day moving average is $22.61.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. Cactus had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $59.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cactus will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, repair, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

