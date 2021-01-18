Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 130,000 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the December 15th total of 152,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 187,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ:CLBS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.57. 195,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,280. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.55. Caladrius Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $3.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.82.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. Equities analysts forecast that Caladrius Biosciences will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Caladrius Biosciences stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) by 119.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,146 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.81% of Caladrius Biosciences worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Caladrius Biosciences Company Profile

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cellular therapeutic product candidates to address diseases and conditions caused by ischemia. Its product candidates include developmental treatments for cardiovascular diseases, such as CLBS12 for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; CLBS16, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; CLBS14, a regenerative medicine advanced therapy for treating no-option refractory disabling angina.

