California International Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIB) versus TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) Critical Analysis

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) and California International Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIB) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for TCF Financial and California International Bank, N.A., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TCF Financial 0 5 7 0 2.58 California International Bank, N.A. 0 0 0 0 N/A

TCF Financial presently has a consensus target price of $36.50, suggesting a potential downside of 16.57%. Given TCF Financial’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe TCF Financial is more favorable than California International Bank, N.A..

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.6% of TCF Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of TCF Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TCF Financial and California International Bank, N.A.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCF Financial 8.67% 8.38% 0.97% California International Bank, N.A. N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

TCF Financial has a beta of 1.91, suggesting that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, California International Bank, N.A. has a beta of -1.18, suggesting that its share price is 218% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TCF Financial and California International Bank, N.A.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCF Financial $2.05 billion 3.25 $295.47 million $4.03 10.86 California International Bank, N.A. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

TCF Financial has higher revenue and earnings than California International Bank, N.A..

Summary

TCF Financial beats California International Bank, N.A. on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also provides consumer loans; loans secured by personal property, as well as unsecured personal loans; commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; lease and equipment financing products; inventory financing products; and residential, consumer, and small business lending products. In addition, the company offers investment management and custodial, trust, and financial and estate planning services; retirement planning and employee benefit programs; and cash management, international trade finance, foreign exchange management, and loan syndication services, as well as sells investment products, such as annuity products and mutual funds. Further, it provides treasury services comprising investment and borrowing portfolios, as well as manages capital, debt, and market risks; check cashing and remittance services; lines of credit, letters of credit, and capital market products; and credit and debit cards. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 520 branches, including 396 traditional branches, 121 supermarket branches, and three campus branches located in Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Colorado, Ohio, Wisconsin, Arizona, and South Dakota; and 1,099 ATMs. TCF Financial Corporation was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

About California International Bank, N.A.

California International Bank, N.A. provides various banking products and services to personal and business customers in California. It offers checking accounts, savings and investment products, loans, ATM and debit cards, payment processing solutions, and online banking services. California International Bank, N.A. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Westminster, California.

