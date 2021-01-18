Callaway Golf to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:ELY)

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Callaway Golf in a report released on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson anticipates that the company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60. Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $476.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Callaway Golf from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Callaway Golf from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Compass Point lowered Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Shares of ELY stock opened at $27.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.02. Callaway Golf has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $27.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.60 and a beta of 2.16.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000.

In other Callaway Golf news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 7,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $183,008.09. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 6,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $137,530.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,334.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

