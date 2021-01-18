Cameco Co. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Cameco in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cameco’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Cameco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cameco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities lowered shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cameco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

Cameco stock opened at $12.96 on Monday. Cameco has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $14.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,296,000.00 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.15). Cameco had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $379.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its position in Cameco by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 1,413.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the third quarter worth $60,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco during the third quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in Cameco in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

