Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.85 Per Share

Analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) will announce earnings of $3.85 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.01 and the lowest is $3.58. Canadian Pacific Railway posted earnings per share of $3.61 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full-year earnings of $13.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.96 to $13.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $15.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.07 to $15.96. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Canadian Pacific Railway.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.23 by ($0.11). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.61 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Railway’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CP shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $336.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James cut Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $345.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.62.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $357.21 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $344.38 and its 200 day moving average is $309.11. The company has a market capitalization of $47.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of $173.26 and a 12-month high of $379.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.7202 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 24.05%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Mirova acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 643.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Earnings History and Estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP)

