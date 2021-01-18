Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) PT Raised to C$190.00 at National Bank Financial

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its price target increased by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$168.00 to C$190.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.85% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$136.00 to C$157.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$145.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. CIBC raised their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$141.00 to C$162.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$122.00 to C$144.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Canadian Tire from C$185.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

TSE CTC.A traded down C$1.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$176.17. 33,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.20, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of C$10.71 billion and a PE ratio of 18.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$168.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$144.49. Canadian Tire has a 52 week low of C$67.15 and a 52 week high of C$181.57.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

