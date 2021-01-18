Canterbury Park Holding Co. (NASDAQ:CPHC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Canterbury Park Holding Co. (NASDAQ:CPHC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the December 15th total of 1,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of CPHC stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.25. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,500. Canterbury Park has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The firm has a market cap of $62.53 million, a P/E ratio of 42.06 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.91.

Get Canterbury Park alerts:

Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter. Canterbury Park had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 2.97%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Canterbury Park stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canterbury Park Holding Co. (NASDAQ:CPHC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Canterbury Park as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 41.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canterbury Park

Canterbury Park Holding Corporation hosts pari-mutuel wagering on horse races and unbanked card games at its Canterbury park racetrack and card casino facility in Shakopee, Minnesota. The company operates through four segments: Horse Racing, Card Casino, Food and Beverage, and Development. The Horse Racing segment operates year-round simulcasting of horse races and wagering on live thoroughbred; and quarter horse races on a seasonal basis.

Recommended Story: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Canterbury Park Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canterbury Park and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.