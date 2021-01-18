Cantor Fitzgerald Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for NextGen Healthcare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.60. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $140.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.04 million. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 1.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextGen Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.96.

NASDAQ NXGN opened at $21.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. NextGen Healthcare has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $22.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.23.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXGN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 574,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,309,000 after acquiring an additional 19,812 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 1,986.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,435 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,546,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,896,000 after acquiring an additional 135,946 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 19,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, Director George H. Bristol sold 4,800 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $84,096.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,908.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

