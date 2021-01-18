Cardinal Resources Limited (CDV.TO) (TSE:CDV) Shares Gap Down to $1.06

Cardinal Resources Limited (CDV.TO) (TSE:CDV)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.06, but opened at $0.94. Cardinal Resources Limited (CDV.TO) shares last traded at $0.99, with a volume of 1,100 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,354.15. The stock has a market cap of C$565.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.38.

Cardinal Resources Limited (CDV.TO) (TSE:CDV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.06 million during the quarter.

Cardinal Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ghana. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal project is Namdini Gold project covering an area of 63 square kilometers located in the Bolgatanga region.

