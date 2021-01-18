Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L) (LON:CARR) Receives “Not Rated” Rating from Shore Capital

Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L) (LON:CARR)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L) stock opened at GBX 135 ($1.76) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £124.83 million and a PE ratio of 13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.69. Carr’s Group plc has a one year low of GBX 83.53 ($1.09) and a one year high of GBX 161 ($2.10). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 128.40 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 118.47.

In other news, insider Neil Austin sold 39,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.63), for a total value of £49,843.75 ($65,121.18). Also, insider John Worby acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.66) per share, with a total value of £9,525 ($12,444.47). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,702,500.

Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of livestock supplementation products; and various compound and blended feeds for livestock. This segment offers feed blocks under the Crystalyx, Horslyx, SmartLic, and Megastart brands; and boluses under the Tracesure and Allsure brands.

