Carter’s, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:CRI)

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Carter’s in a research note issued on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson expects that the textile maker will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Carter’s’ FY2022 earnings at $6.93 EPS.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $865.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.52 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 4.31%. Carter’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Carter’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Carter’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.60.

Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $98.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.21. Carter’s has a twelve month low of $60.17 and a twelve month high of $112.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRI. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 637,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,001,000 after purchasing an additional 207,088 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 393 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,291,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 62,953 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Carter’s by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,541,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter.

In other Carter’s news, SVP Ben Pivar sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.13, for a total transaction of $58,360.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jill Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.19, for a total transaction of $168,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,820 shares of company stock valued at $5,826,013. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Precious Baby, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

