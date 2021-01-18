C&C Group plc (CCR.L) (LON:CCR) Insider Buys £127.44 in Stock

C&C Group plc (CCR.L) (LON:CCR) insider Patrick McMahon purchased 54 shares of C&C Group plc (CCR.L) stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 236 ($3.08) per share, for a total transaction of £127.44 ($166.50).

Patrick McMahon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 21st, Patrick McMahon acquired 10,000 shares of C&C Group plc (CCR.L) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.34) per share, with a total value of £17,900 ($23,386.46).

CCR stock traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) on Monday, reaching GBX 232.50 ($3.04). The company had a trading volume of 249,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,937. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 219.45 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 209.66. The company has a market cap of £723.75 million and a P/E ratio of 962.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.97. C&C Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 139.60 ($1.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 381 ($4.98).

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, soft drinks, and bottled water in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Bulmers, Outcider, Tennent's, Magners, Clonmel 1650, Five Lamps, Heverlee, Roundstone Irish Ale, Dowd's Lane, Linden Village, Finches, Tipperary Water, Caledonia Best, Blackthorn, Olde English, Chaplin & Cork's, Orchard Pig, K Cider, Gaymers, Woodchuck, Wyders, Hornsby's brands.

