Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Short Interest Update

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the December 15th total of 27,500 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.
Shares of CELC opened at $12.60 on Monday. Celcuity has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $13.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.63 and a 200-day moving average of $7.19.
Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. On average, research analysts anticipate that Celcuity will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Celcuity by 72.2% in the third quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 21,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,830 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Celcuity during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.56% of the company’s stock.
Celcuity Company Profile
Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers cancer sub-types and therapeutic options for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.
