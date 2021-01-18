Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Short Interest Update

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the December 15th total of 27,500 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Shares of CELC opened at $12.60 on Monday. Celcuity has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $13.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.63 and a 200-day moving average of $7.19.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. On average, research analysts anticipate that Celcuity will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CELC shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Celcuity from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Celcuity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Celcuity from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Celcuity by 72.2% in the third quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 21,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,830 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Celcuity during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.56% of the company’s stock.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers cancer sub-types and therapeutic options for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

