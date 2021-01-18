Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ceridian HCM in a report issued on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.11. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ceridian HCM’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CDAY. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

Ceridian HCM stock opened at $101.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.43 and a 200 day moving average of $87.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,265.66 and a beta of 1.39. Ceridian HCM has a 12-month low of $38.40 and a 12-month high of $111.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $204.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Ceridian HCM’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 506,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $48,113,445.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,059,873 shares in the company, valued at $100,581,947.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 4,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $414,424.50. Insiders have sold a total of 516,074 shares of company stock valued at $49,017,170 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 2.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 1.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 6.6% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 13.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

