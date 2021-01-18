Cervus Equipment Co. (CERV.TO) (TSE:CERV) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.24

Shares of Cervus Equipment Co. (CERV.TO) (TSE:CERV) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$13.24 and last traded at C$13.27, with a volume of 116 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.28.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Cervus Equipment Co. (CERV.TO) from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cervus Equipment Co. (CERV.TO) from C$12.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$202.75 million and a P/E ratio of 17.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.37.

Cervus Equipment Corporation provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial Equipment. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

