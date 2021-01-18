CGX Energy Inc. (OYL.V) (CVE:OYL) Shares Gap Down to $0.53

CGX Energy Inc. (OYL.V) (CVE:OYL) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.53, but opened at $0.49. CGX Energy Inc. (OYL.V) shares last traded at $0.49, with a volume of 4,000 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$139.02 million and a PE ratio of -29.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.44.

CGX Energy Inc. (OYL.V) (CVE:OYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that CGX Energy Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CGX Energy Inc, an oil and gas exploration company, explores and evaluates petroleum and natural gas properties in Guyana, South America. As of April 6, 2018, it held interests in three petroleum agreements, including Corentyne, Berbice, and Demerara blocks covering an area of approximately 11,005.2 square kilometers located in offshore and onshore Guyana.

