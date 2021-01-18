Chainlink (LINK) One Day Volume Tops $4.43 Billion

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 18th. One Chainlink token can now be bought for about $21.33 or 0.00059735 BTC on exchanges. Chainlink has a total market capitalization of $8.57 billion and $4.43 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Chainlink has traded 67.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.96 or 0.00512309 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005611 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00042410 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,394.80 or 0.03905570 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00016249 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00012805 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00016294 BTC.

Chainlink Token Profile

LINK is a token. It launched on September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 401,509,556 tokens. Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink . The official website for Chainlink is chain.link . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here

Chainlink Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars.

