ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 952,200 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the December 15th total of 1,110,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 360,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

ECOM stock opened at $19.02 on Monday. ChannelAdvisor has a 12 month low of $4.39 and a 12 month high of $22.32. The firm has a market cap of $551.58 million, a PE ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.16.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $35.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $760,650.00. Also, COO Elizabeth Segovia sold 6,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total transaction of $84,341.28. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 211,059 shares of company stock valued at $3,163,491. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 548.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 194.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ECOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.72 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ChannelAdvisor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.64.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS, a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

