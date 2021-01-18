ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) versus Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Critical Review

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) and Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

ChannelAdvisor has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qualys has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ChannelAdvisor and Qualys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChannelAdvisor 12.99% 16.97% 11.87% Qualys 24.78% 20.93% 11.98%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ChannelAdvisor and Qualys, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChannelAdvisor 0 1 3 0 2.75 Qualys 2 7 5 0 2.21

ChannelAdvisor presently has a consensus target price of $20.31, indicating a potential upside of 6.76%. Qualys has a consensus target price of $112.15, indicating a potential downside of 6.52%. Given ChannelAdvisor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ChannelAdvisor is more favorable than Qualys.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ChannelAdvisor and Qualys’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChannelAdvisor $129.96 million 4.24 $3.48 million $0.15 126.80 Qualys $321.61 million 14.56 $69.34 million $1.67 71.84

Qualys has higher revenue and earnings than ChannelAdvisor. Qualys is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ChannelAdvisor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.5% of ChannelAdvisor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.8% of Qualys shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of ChannelAdvisor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.2% of Qualys shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Qualys beats ChannelAdvisor on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS, a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness. Its suite of solutions include various modules, including Marketplaces module that connects customers to third-party marketplaces; and Digital Marketing module, which connects customers to compare shopping Websites that allow customers to advertise products on search engines. The company also offers Where to Buy solution that allows brands to provide their Web visitors or digital marketing audiences with information about the authorized resellers that carry their products and the availability of those products; and Product Intelligence, a solution that provides brands with insights about online assortment, product coverage gaps, pricing trends, and adherence by their retailers to content guidelines. Its customers include online businesses of brands and retailers, as well as advertising agencies that use its solutions on behalf of their clients. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc. provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security. Its integrated suite of security and compliance solutions delivered on its Qualys Cloud Platform enables customers to identify IT assets, collect and analyze IT security data, discover and prioritize vulnerabilities, recommend and implement remediation actions, and verify the implementation of such actions. The company also provides core services, including asset tagging and management, reporting and dashboards, questionnaires and collaboration, remediation and workflow, big data correlation and analytics engine, and alerts and notifications, which enable integrated workflows, management and real-time analysis, and reporting across IT, security, and compliance solutions. The company markets and sells its IT, security, and compliance solutions to customers directly through its sales teams, as well as indirectly through its network of channel partners, such as security consulting organizations, managed service providers and resellers, and consulting firms. It serves enterprises, government entities, and small and medium-sized businesses in various industries, including education, financial services, government, healthcare, insurance, manufacturing, media, retail, technology, and utilities. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

