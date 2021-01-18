Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $4.02 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Charter Communications in a research note issued on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.22. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $771.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Charter Communications’ Q2 2021 earnings at $4.83 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $6.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $19.71 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $63.22 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $655.44.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $628.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.64, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.00. Charter Communications has a one year low of $345.67 and a one year high of $681.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $650.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $614.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.87. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $12.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at about $3,221,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 11.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.7% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 22,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,854,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 14.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,926,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,522,000 after purchasing an additional 236,293 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $25,073,000. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 7,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.34, for a total value of $5,012,559.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,953,667.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 9,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.81, for a total transaction of $5,757,165.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,578 shares in the company, valued at $28,299,870.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,860 shares of company stock worth $45,482,701 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

