Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Short Interest Update

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 181,100 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the December 15th total of 252,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.13, for a total value of $1,940,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,746,905.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.96, for a total value of $1,091,484.88. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,663 shares of company stock valued at $7,959,739. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Chemed by 1.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,165,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 19.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,367,000 after purchasing an additional 9,284 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 680.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,786,000 after purchasing an additional 20,046 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chemed during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chemed during the third quarter worth about $1,760,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $532.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

NYSE CHE traded up $7.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $529.20. The stock had a trading volume of 118,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,960. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $513.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $494.27. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.55. Chemed has a 52-week low of $330.01 and a 52-week high of $553.38.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $528.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.22 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 13.11%. Chemed’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chemed will post 17.73 EPS for the current year.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

