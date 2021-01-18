Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share (NYSE:CHMI)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report released on Thursday, January 14th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.15. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a negative net margin of 78.10% and a positive return on equity of 17.29%.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.10.

Shares of CHMI opened at $8.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $150.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.32. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $16.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.73%.

In related news, Director Regina Lowrie sold 11,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $99,779.12. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 636.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 38.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 19.3% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the third quarter valued at $133,000. 45.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and invest in prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

