China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) versus LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) Critical Comparison

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) and LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

Get China Biologic Products alerts:

This table compares China Biologic Products and LogicBio Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Biologic Products 27.43% 8.32% 7.64% LogicBio Therapeutics N/A -117.64% -76.85%

34.8% of China Biologic Products shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.8% of LogicBio Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of China Biologic Products shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.4% of LogicBio Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares China Biologic Products and LogicBio Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Biologic Products $503.70 million 9.25 $138.81 million $4.28 27.65 LogicBio Therapeutics N/A N/A -$40.13 million ($1.78) -4.70

China Biologic Products has higher revenue and earnings than LogicBio Therapeutics. LogicBio Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than China Biologic Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for China Biologic Products and LogicBio Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Biologic Products 0 0 0 0 N/A LogicBio Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

LogicBio Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 139.23%. Given LogicBio Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LogicBio Therapeutics is more favorable than China Biologic Products.

Risk & Volatility

China Biologic Products has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LogicBio Therapeutics has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

China Biologic Products beats LogicBio Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Biologic Products

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia. The company also provides human immunoglobulin and IVIG for original and secondary immunoglobulin deficiency, auto-immune deficiency, and immunoglobulin G secondary deficiency; human hepatitis B immunoglobulin for the prevention of measles and contagious hepatitis; human rabies immunoglobulin primarily for passive immunity from bites or claws by rabies or other infected animals; and human tetanus immunoglobulin for the prevention and therapy of tetanus. In addition, it offers placenta polypeptide for the treatment of cell immunity deficiency diseases, viral infection, and leucopenia, as well as assists in postoperative healing; factor VIII for treating coagulopathies; human fibrinogen; and human prothrombin complex concentrate for treating congenital and acquired clotting factor II, VII, IX, X deficiency, as well as excessive anticoagulant, vitamin K deficiency, etc. Further, the company is developing Human fibrinogen for the treatment for lack of fibrinogen and increase human fibrinogen concentration; and artificial dura and spinal dura mater products for use in brain and spinal surgeries. The company sells its products directly, as well as through distributors. The company was formerly known as China Biologic Products, Inc. and changed its name to China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. in July 2017. China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About LogicBio Therapeutics

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. The company's lead product candidate is LB-001 for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth. It has a partnership with Children's Medical Research Institute to develop new viral vectors; and a collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop new genome editing candidate LB-301 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for China Biologic Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Biologic Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.