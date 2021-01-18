China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the December 15th total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of China Southern Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $714,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 52,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 11,604 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 11,242 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 12,416.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,208 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 211.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZNH stock opened at $27.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.59. China Southern Airlines has a 12-month low of $18.45 and a 12-month high of $34.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a negative return on equity of 9.29% and a negative net margin of 6.01%. On average, equities analysts forecast that China Southern Airlines will post -5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ZNH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised China Southern Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised China Southern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded China Southern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

China Southern Airlines Company Profile

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

