Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPH.TO) (TSE:CPH) Stock Price Down 23.1%

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPH.TO) (TSE:CPH) (NASDAQ:CPHR) was down 23.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.80. Approximately 488,165 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 396% from the average daily volume of 98,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.04.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.81 million and a PE ratio of 3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.10.

Get Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPH.TO) alerts:

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPH.TO) (TSE:CPH) (NASDAQ:CPHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$6.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. Its commercial products include Epuris (CIP-ISOTRETINOIN), a formulation of the active ingredient isotretinoin for use in the treatment of severe acne; Ozenoxacin to treat adult and paediatric patients with impetigo; Actikerall, which is indicated for the treatment of palpable or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis; Vaniqa, a prescription cream that reduces the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; BETEFLAM PATCH, a self-adhesive medicated plaster for the treatment of inflammatory skin conditions; BRINAVESS, a treatment for sinus rhythms in adults; and AGGRASTAT, an intravenous anti-platelet drug.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPH.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPH.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.