Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) and Francesca’s (OTCMKTS:FRANQ) Head-To-Head Review

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) and Francesca’s (OTCMKTS:FRANQ) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Citi Trends and Francesca’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citi Trends 2.07% 10.32% 3.42% Francesca’s -14.73% -131.85% -14.85%

This table compares Citi Trends and Francesca’s’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citi Trends $781.92 million 0.80 $16.50 million $1.56 39.51 Francesca’s $407.54 million 0.00 -$25.02 million N/A N/A

Citi Trends has higher revenue and earnings than Francesca’s.

Risk & Volatility

Citi Trends has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Francesca’s has a beta of 2.14, indicating that its stock price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Citi Trends and Francesca’s, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citi Trends 0 0 0 0 N/A Francesca’s 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.8% of Citi Trends shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.7% of Francesca’s shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Citi Trends shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Francesca’s shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Citi Trends beats Francesca’s on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc. operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys. It provides its products primarily to African-Americans in the United States. As of February 1, 2020, the company operated 571 stores in urban and rural markets in 33 states. The company was formerly known as Allied Fashion, Inc. and changed its name to Citi Trends, Inc. in 2001. Citi Trends, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, Georgia.

About Francesca’s

Francesca's Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of boutiques. The company offers fashion apparel, jewelry, accessories, and gifts for women between the ages of 18 and 35. Its apparel products, including dresses, fashion tops, sweaters, cardigans and wraps, bottoms, outerwear and jackets, tees and tanks, and intimates; and jewelry comprise necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings. The company's accessories consist of handbags, clutches, wallets, shoes, belts, hats, scarves, sunglasses, watches, beauty products, and hair accessories; and gifts comprising fragrances, candles, bath and body products, home accessories, books, wall art, nail polish, and miscellaneous items. As of February 1, 2020, the company operated approximately 711 boutiques in 47 states and the District of Columbia, as well as served its customers through francescas.com. Francesca's Holdings Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. On December 3, 2020, Francesca's Holdings Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

