Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) Short Interest Up 16.6% in December

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,500 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the December 15th total of 47,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ CIZN traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.46. 5,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $114.31 million, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.50. Citizens has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $27.94.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $11.54 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citizens during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $322,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Citizens by 219.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Citizens by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 7,670 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Citizens during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Citizens during the 2nd quarter worth about $380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits, as well as savings and time deposit accounts. It also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; installment loans; credit card loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

