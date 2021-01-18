Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CCC) Short Interest Update

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CCC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the December 15th total of 1,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Clarivate in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Clarivate from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Clarivate from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.88.

NYSE:CCC opened at $29.42 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.27. The company has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.03 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Clarivate has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.55.

Clarivate (NYSE:CCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $284.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.85 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 18.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.92%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Clarivate will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new position in Clarivate in the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Clarivate in the 2nd quarter worth about $729,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Clarivate by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 21,012 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clarivate in the 2nd quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Clarivate by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 109,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 48,607 shares in the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

